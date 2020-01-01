 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Hemp Extract CBD Oil Drops for Cats 125mg Chicken Flavor

by Redeem Therapeutics

About this product

Let's not leave the cats out to dry! Does your cat struggle with anxiety, arthritis, pain or appetite issues? Cats might not be as vocal about their issues, but they equally deserve to be looked after. To accommodate, we added a nice chicken flavor to sweeten the deal. Look who's talking 'meow. Cats have feelings too! Just like for humans, CBD interacts with their Endocannabinoid system. CBD could be a great option to help promote overall wellness and provide relief. While we often treat our cats like humans, we're note exactly alike. And that's why we suspended our Hemp Extract for Pet's in Olive Oil as opposed to MCT Oil. Various studies suggest that Olive Oil is much easier for dogs to digest. Only the best for our pets!

About this brand

Redeem Therapeutics Logo
Responsible CBD brand. Hemp extract oils, topicals, natural wellness products safely and consistently crafted under cGMP manufacturing guidelines. Products for Pets too.