About this product

Here at Redytek™ we have the best product line Ready-2-Press for you. The pinch resistant gap allows for click release of the puck for easy removal from pre-press mold. Redytek™pre-press molds fit precisely with our 2″ x 4.75″ rosin filter bags. 2″ x 4″ pucks work great with any 3″ x 5″ or large dual heat press, including our full auto R2P-E. Increase your rosin production 2-4x by pre-pressing material. Our 2″x4″ pre-press molds are perfectly matched with our 2″x4.75″ 190u rosin bags.