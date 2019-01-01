 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solventless
  5. 30mm Round Hand Pre-Press Mold

30mm Round Hand Pre-Press Mold

by Redytek

Write a review
Redytek Concentrates Solventless 30mm Round Hand Pre-Press Mold
Redytek Concentrates Solventless 30mm Round Hand Pre-Press Mold
Redytek Concentrates Solventless 30mm Round Hand Pre-Press Mold

$44.95MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

NEW!! No Additional Tools Required! Hand Pre-Press Mold 1x 3.5-10g puck or 2x 3.5-5g Pucks Our 30mm round pre-press molds are optimized to produce 2 – round pucks at once, when used with provided non-stick pre-press discs. Two 5 gram pucks only require One 2″x4.75″ 190u rosin bag, cut in half. Our Redytek™ pre-press molds are made from food grade 6061 aluminum that has been anodized red. Anodized aluminum is believed to be safer when in contact with food and other materials. How to Use Place in the non-stick disc, load 5g of material, place in divider disc, then more 5g of material. Place final non-stick pre-press disc. Insert rod and push down by hand against a table. That’s it. Push out the 2 equal size – 5g flower pucks Cut the end off of a 2″x4.175″ rosin filter bag. Fold bag in half, cut bag in half. Place 1 puck in each in 1/2 and the other puck in the other 1/2. Arrange and fold ends in. Optimized for use with R2P-E, 2 puck squish.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Redytek Logo
Redytek™ specializes in bringing affordable rosin press devices and accessories to the at home rosin enthusiasts. Making it affordable for everyone to make solvent-LESS cannabis extracts at home.