 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solventless
  5. R2P-M Crank™

R2P-M Crank™

by Redytek

Write a review
Redytek Concentrates Solventless R2P-M Crank™
Redytek Concentrates Solventless R2P-M Crank™
Redytek Concentrates Solventless R2P-M Crank™
Redytek Concentrates Solventless R2P-M Crank™

$449.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

- Up To 6000 lb / 3 Tons of pressing force - More Manual Crank Pressure Than Competition - Touchscreen Dual Temp Controls w/ Timer. 2×4″ Dual Heating Plates - Fahrenheit and Celsius Temperature Settings - Silent and Easy to Use - Ready2Press No Additional Tools Required - Pressure is held after each crank of the wheel - Easy to move with full 360˚ view of pressing action - Downforce of crank, sturdy handle and heavy duty suction cups keep machine in place. - No bolting to table required - Discreet packaging

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Redytek Logo
Redytek™ specializes in bringing affordable rosin press devices and accessories to the at home rosin enthusiasts. Making it affordable for everyone to make solvent-LESS cannabis extracts at home.