 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solventless
  5. R2P-X Mini Rosin Press

R2P-X Mini Rosin Press

by Redytek

Write a review
Redytek Concentrates Solventless R2P-X Mini Rosin Press
Redytek Concentrates Solventless R2P-X Mini Rosin Press
Redytek Concentrates Solventless R2P-X Mini Rosin Press
Redytek Concentrates Solventless R2P-X Mini Rosin Press
Redytek Concentrates Solventless R2P-X Mini Rosin Press

$199.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Our #1 selling manual cannabis rosin press. Up to 1000 lbs of pressure. With the locking handle, this unit is my all time favorite for portability. All In One Rosin Press No additional equipment is required. Unbox, plug in, set temp and you are Ready-2-Press! Accurate temperature control, digital timer, pressure control. Easy to See Control Panel Redytek™ presses can be set to Fahrenheit or Celsius. Accurate control of temperature. Dual Heat Aluminum Plates. Precision temperature control of top and bottom platens. Solid aluminum plates provide even heat distribution for consistent rosin production. Over 1″ thick heating element inserts. www.redytek.com

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Redytek Logo
Redytek™ specializes in bringing affordable rosin press devices and accessories to the at home rosin enthusiasts. Making it affordable for everyone to make solvent-LESS cannabis extracts at home.