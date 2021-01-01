About this product

What are Cannabis Derived Terpenes? Cannabis-derived terpenes, often abbreviated as “CDTs”, are by definition terpenes that come from the cannabis plant. However, within the cannabis industry, the term has come to mean the terpenes, flavonoids, and all the other organic compounds that give cannabis its distinctive smells and tastes. Actual terpenes may make up as little as 30% of the actual percentage of compounds in CDTs. Because terpenes are solvents and are typically harsh in high concentrations, the reduced percentage of actual terpene content in CDTs tends to make CDTs much smoother compared to other pure, isolated terpene options in equal volumes. Extraction Method of Cannabis-Derived Terpenes These cannabis-derived terpenes are hydrocarbon extracted and then distilled. A favorite extraction method of the flavor industry, hydrocarbon extraction and distillation gives these terpenes an unbelievably clean smell while especially protecting top notes, like those associated with bright floral, fruits, and other foods-based aromas. Compared to CO2-extracted terpenes these cannabis-derived terpenes will be lighter-bodied with less plant taste but deliver superior top note flavors. Using Cannabis-Derived Terpenes Reefer’s Bay terpenes are most often used in vape, dab, and tincture products created at home. Vape and dab products typically use 1-5% cannabis-derived terpenes. Tinctures typically use 0.01-0.5% terpenes. NEVER USE CANNABIS-DERIVED TERPENES UNDILUTED. WE DO NOT RECOMMEND ANY TOPICAL APPLICATION OR INTERNAL CONSUMPTION OF TERPENES. PERCENTAGES LISTED ARE FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND ARE GIVEN BASED ON ANECDOTAL CANNABIS-INDUSTRY FEEDBACK. THESE ARE NOT SPECIFIC RECOMMENDATIONS OF USE. Restrictions on Use Do not use if you are pregnant, nursing, or a person with or at risk of serious health conditions. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Consumers should determine and conduct their own safety standards and testing. DO NOT USE THIS PRODUCT IN ANY MANNER NOT RECOMMENDED BY A DOCTOR.