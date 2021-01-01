 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. CBG Isolate - 500g

CBG Isolate - 500g

by Reefers Bay

Write a review
Reefers Bay Concentrates Solvent CBG Isolate - 500g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

About CBG Isolate Our bulk CBG isolate is the highest quality cannabigerol extract on the market. It’s 100% hemp-derived and federally legal. It is a white to slightly off-white crystalline powder. What is CBG Isolate? CBG is the abbreviation for cannabigerol and is one of the more well-known “minor” cannabinoids in cannabis. It is typically found in very small percentages in standard hemp and marijuana flower. However, due to genetic breakthroughs in the hemp industry, CBG is now able to be grown as a major cannabinoid in certain varieties of CBG-dominant hemp flower. This breakthrough gives us access to naturally derived CBG, versus CBG synthesized in a lab. CBG still requires a lot of studies before it can be definitively determined to be a treatment for any type of condition.

About this brand

Reefers Bay Logo
We supply the world's purest Delta 8 products and bulk oil made from premium cannabis. We ship our 100% hemp-derived products straight to your home or business. Lab Tested Extracts: Lab-tested at the extract level so you can see the full cannabinoid content used to create your product Biochemist Formulated: Products are developed using trained scientific methods and research Reefers Bay products are available at reefersbay.com and at select retailers around the country.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review