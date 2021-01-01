 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. CBN Isolate Powder - 25g

CBN Isolate Powder - 25g

by Reefers Bay

Write a review
Reefers Bay Concentrates Solvent CBN Isolate Powder - 25g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

About CBN Isolate Powder Our CBN isolate is a powdered form of cannabinol and tests at over 98% CBN. This version of our CBN isolate is easier to work with compared to the oil option. But it is more prone to crystallization. We recommend this product to be used for edibles, tinctures, and other non-vape applications. What is CBN? CBN or cannabinol is another cannabinoid found in cannabis with mild-to-no intoxication. But this all depends on the person. It has been shown to have applications as a sedative, appetite stimulant, and anxiolytic. Users report positive results when combining CBN with other cannabinoids. How does CBN work? CBN interacts with a set of pathways inside the body called the endocannabinoid system. CBN binds with the CB1 and CB2 receptors. This interaction is responsible for the physiological effects.

About this brand

Reefers Bay Logo
We supply the world's purest Delta 8 products and bulk oil made from premium cannabis. We ship our 100% hemp-derived products straight to your home or business. Lab Tested Extracts: Lab-tested at the extract level so you can see the full cannabinoid content used to create your product Biochemist Formulated: Products are developed using trained scientific methods and research Reefers Bay products are available at reefersbay.com and at select retailers around the country.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review