About this product

About Delta 8 Brownies Our Delta 8 brownies feature 50mg of Delta 8 in each brownie bar for a potent punch of premium delta 8. They deliver a powerful head and body feel that will have you feeling amazing. Serving Size: typically 1/4 bar to 1 bar. Do not store above room temperature or in a humid environment. Delta 8 Brownie Product Description Total ∆8 Content: 50mg Bars per Pack: 1 Container: Vacuum seal bag Ingredients: Sugar, All-Purpose Flour, Water, Plant-Based Butter ((Vegetable Oil Blend: Palm, Canola, Soybean, Flax, Olive Oil), Water, Salt, Contains 2% Or Less Of: Natural Flavors, Soy Protein, Organic Soy Lecithin, Lactic Acid, Annatto Extract: Color), Olive Oil, Cocoa Powder, Vanilla Extract, Arrowroot Flour, Baking Powder, Salt, Hemp Oil, Potassium Sorbate. Extraction Material: Hemp ∆9 Content: <0.3% Detected Allergens: Contains Soy, May Contain Wheat, Milk & Tree Nuts Precautions USE RESPONSIBLY. DO NOT DRIVE OR OPERATE ANY MACHINERY WHILE USING THIS PRODUCT. DO NOT TAKE MORE THAN THE AMOUNT RECOMMENDED BY YOUR DOCTOR. Consult a physician before using this product. Do not use if pregnant, nursing, or if you have any diagnosed or undiagnosed health conditions. Must be 21 years or older to purchase or use. Delta 8 may affect blood pressure, heart rate, and/or intraocular pressure in some people. If you have any known or unknown heart, blood pressure, eye, eye pressure, or similar/related issues, do not use this product unless recommended by a doctor. Take edibles with food or eat within 60 minutes after taking them for best effects. We offer cold shipping for our edibles. They are not heat resistant in warmer temperatures. Cold shipping requires the use of FedEx Standard Overnight Shipping. Cold shipping is not available for purchases that include vape cartridges.