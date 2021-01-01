About this product

About Delta 8 Syringe Delta 8 distillate is a highly viscous, clear to medium amber, translucent oil that will not crystallize. It is so viscous that at low temperatures it behaves almost like a solid. Because of this, you will not be able to push the oil out of the syringe without first heating it or you may end up breaking the glass syringe or the plastic plunger. See the directions below for more details. Delta 8 Distillate Syringe Product Description Description: 1ml glass syringe with distilled delta 8 oil and a 1/2″ blunt tip 14 gauge needle Lab Testing: View Labs Serving Size: Use only as directed by your doctor. Average dose is 5-50mg of Delta 8. Start low. Ingredients: Delta 8 distillate Type: Delta 8 distillate Delta 8 Concentration: Typically 95%+ Delta 8 Crystallization: Does not crystallize Origin Material: Organically grown hemp Δ9 Content: None detected Terpenes: No Dispensing Directions Note that Delta 8 distillate is extremely stable and will tend to cool quickly into an almost inoperable solid. You should work as quickly as you safely can when working with Delta 8. Note, however, that Delta 8 is not a true solid. It’s a highly viscous oil, which makes it extremely sticky. We recommend wearing gloves when using this syringe. Also keep a proper, food-safe solvent that you are fully capable of handling safely (examples could be ethanol or limonene, depending on your experience) to help with any necessary clean up. Heating With a Water Bath Place the Delta 8 syringe in a hot water bath for 5-15 minutes depending on the temperature of the water. Leave the cap on and submerge for the necessary amount of time to fully heat all the oil. Remove the cap and dispense as needed. If you remove the syringe before all the oil is warm you may find it difficult to operate the plunger. DO NOT FORCE THE PLUNGER. Return the oil to the hot water bath for a longer amount of time until the oil flows relatively freely from the syringe if the plunger does not operate as desired. Heating With A Hairdryer Remove the cap first and use capable heat resistant gloves to protect your hands from heat. Warm the distillate in the syringe completely before dispensing. Partial warming may not allow the plunger to work properly and could cause the syringe to break upon use if you try forcing the plunger. Note that as you heat the syringe, delta 8 may begin flowing out of the tip you can attempt to pull the Delta 8 back into the syringe by moving the plunger backward. Otherwise, be ready to collect some of the Delta 8 while you heat. Using the Included Needle You may use the included syringe tip to dispense the oil in items like a vape cartridge. For best results, the Delta 8 should be completely warm and you should dispense very quickly as it will cool quickly and could clog the syringe if you take too long to dispense the oil from the syringe. Treat the needle as a one-time use item, because it will likely be difficult to clean once the delta 8 cools inside of the syringe. Storing Your Delta 8 Syringe If you do not use the Delta 8 all at once, you may store if for future use. For best results, we suggest wiping the dispensing tip of the syringe with ethanol or another solvent you are capable of safely using to remove any bits of Delta 8 after use. Then re-cap the syringe and store in a cool dark place for future use. A refrigerator is a good option, but note that this may result in longer thawing times for your next use. If you re-cap without cleaning off any extraneous Delta 8, it may be hard to get the cap off the next time you use it. YOU SHOULD ONLY USE THIS PRODUCT AS RECOMMENDED BY YOUR DOCTOR