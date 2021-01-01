About this product

Our Delta 8 sauces are the most potent Delta 8 sauces on the market, currently testing at around 900mg (90%) of hemp-derived ∆8. This product also includes minor amounts of CBN, CBC, and 5% strain-specific cannabis-derived terpenes taken from the top growers for the top brands in California and Oregon. Delta 8 typically gives an uplifting feel with a calming energy. Each delta 8 sauce contains approximately: 1 Gram Total Extract – ~900-950mg Delta 8 (90%+) ~50-100 mg CBN, CBC, & terpenes no VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent This a very pure, very concentrated product. It may be harsh on the throat to those who are not accustomed to concentrated cannabinoid products. Recommended Use: Use as recommended by doctor. Note this extract is extremely sticky. DO NOT DRIVE OR OPERATE ANY MACHINERY WHILE USING THIS PRODUCT Consult a physician before using this product. Do not use if pregnant, nursing, or if you have any diagnosed or undiagnosed health conditions. Must be 21 years or older to purchase or use. Must be legal in your state or territory to purchase or use.