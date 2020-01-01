Birthday Cake Sugar 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$32.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
RAD! - Refine Activated Distillate - is one of the most pure, potent, and effective cannabinoid products available. Through the distillation process all plant matter, fats, waxes and lipids are stripped away. Creating a high potentency product enhanced with cannabis-derived terpenes to provide compelling natural flavors and encourage the syergistic effects of cannabinoids and terpenes together. Use the RAD! Tanker to add a high dose of cannabinoids to just about anything. All glass, convenient, with an extra applicator tip to help you easily apply distillate to anything. Available in a wide variety of strain-specific flavors.
ACDC is a sativa-dominant phenotype of the high-CBD cannabis strain Cannatonic with a remarkably high CBD:THC ratio. This strain induces little-to-no intoxicating effects and helps many patients treat various ailments like pain, anxiety, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, and the negative effects of chemotherapy, all with a clear head.