Dragon's Breath x RAD Infused Pre-Roll 1g
by RefineWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Dragon's Breath
Dragon's Breath is a sativa-dominant hybrid cross between the two legendary strains, Jack Herer and Northern Lights. Its balanced, clear-headed effects are ushered in by a distinctive spicy aroma that hints at this hybrid's Haze ancestor. Some patients may find Dragon's Breath particularly helpful in burning off pain, depression, and anxiety throughout the day.