About this product
Refine Rocks are small diamond chunks of crystalline THCA structures that are grown in their own terpene profile. This extract emphaizes potecy and effectiveness while retaining the characteristics and flavors of the original flower. Testing high in THCA, Refine Rocks are a unique extract that balance purity with flavor in a visually stunning expression.
About this strain
Extreme OG, bred by Exotic Genetix, is a potent yet functional indica built from the genetics of Fire OG and Green Ribbon. While Fire OG maintains chunky, weighted body effects, this strain stays uplifted thanks to the dominant Green Crack genetics inside Green Ribbon. In small doses, this strain places pleasant relaxation in the body while leaving the mind alert. But be warned, continuous consumption may lead to couch lock and appetite ignition.