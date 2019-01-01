About this product
Refine Rocks are small diamond chunks of crystalline THCA structures that are grown in their own terpene profile. This extract emphaizes potecy and effectiveness while retaining the characteristics and flavors of the original flower. Testing high in THCA, Refine Rocks are a unique extract that balance purity with flavor in a visually stunning expression.
GMO Cookies
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Bred by Divine Genetics, GMO Cookies, also known as Garlic Cookies, is a powerful indica-dominant cross between two famous strains: Chemdog and GSC. Its Chemdawg ancestry provides a petrol smell layered with coffee and fruit, while its GSC parentage provides a sweet and earthy flavor. GMO Cookies is celebrated for its ability to relieve pain without putting you to bed in the process.