Green Queen Loud Resin™️
About this product
Loud Resin™️ is the award-winning flagship product from Refine -- Xtracted Labs line of premium hash oil. The beautiful golden oil showcases outstanding genetics cultivated by the regions most talented cultivators with great attention to detail. It all starts by sourcing only the finest and most meticulously handled local cannabis. Our goal once it's in the lab is to match the flower in aroma, flavor, and effect with a consistent appearance and texture so you know what to expect every time. Once it passes our internal quality assessment protocol the rich, saucy hash oil is placed under our signature blue lid, given a custom Loud Resin™️ label, and shipped off to our local retail partners for you to enjoy.
About this strain
Green Queen
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Humulene
Green Queen was bred by JB Dank Nugs and is the hybrid cross of Green Crack and Space Queen. Each of these strains has exceptional standalone effects, but when combined, their speedy and heady elements work in concert to create a strain greater than the sum of its parts. Green Queen’s aroma is skunky and subtly sweet, with hints of citrus and pepper on the finish. The effects are cerebral and euphoric without being overstimulating, though expect a notable boost of physical and mental energy. This bud is deep green with bright orange pistils.