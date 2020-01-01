About this product
Colombian Gold ~ Nepali indica ~ Thai LR ~ Swiss LR: Harlequin's THC content is usually low and is not likely to get the user outrageously high. This is because it's high CBD presence counteracts the psychoactive effects of THC. Harlequin's mental effects take the form of an uplift in mood, conferring a mellow mindset and allowing for some mild anxiety relief - Some users state they had an increased sense of focus or a shift in perspective; Leaning towards a more positive outlook on the day.
