About this product
Loud Resin™️ is the award-winning flagship product from Refine -- Xtracted Labs line of premium hash oil. The beautiful golden oil showcases outstanding genetics cultivated by the regions most talented cultivators with great attention to detail. It all starts by sourcing only the finest and most meticulously handled local cannabis. Our goal once it's in the lab is to match the flower in aroma, flavor, and effect with a consistent appearance and texture so you know what to expect every time. Once it passes our internal quality assessment protocol the rich, saucy hash oil is placed under our signature blue lid, given a custom Loud Resin™️ label, and shipped off to our local retail partners for you to enjoy.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Hell's OG
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
Hell's OG is an indica-dominant hybrid that is said to contain OG Kush and Blackberry genetics. The strain’s origins are poorly documented, but popular myth will tell you Hell's OG was bred by biker ruffians in Southern California. If nothing else, we could assume this strain is named after its fierce psychoactive effects that settle in quickly and heavily. Lifting stress from the mind and pain from the body, Hell's OG is a therapeutic strain commonly used to treat inflammation, insomnia, and PTSD. Underneath its dominant earthy flavors hides a subtle citrus, candy-like aroma. This hybrid produces large, heavy buds that flower in 8 to 9 weeks indoors while outdoor plants are ready for harvest during the September-October transition.