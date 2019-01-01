Lemon-G Double Dipper 1g
by RefineWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Refine Double Dippers pack a mean one, two punch! We take Refine's flagship Loud Resin™ and drizzle it with a big glob of RAD! - Refine Activated Distillate - for a cannabinoid-forward dab that combines the Loud terps you love with the added kick of pure THC oil. When you can't decide between flavor and potency Double Dippers give you the best of both worlds.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Lemon G
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Lemon G is the pride of Ohio, representing the Midwest among all the Dutch and West Coast strains out there. Potent, well-focused and even, this sativa hybrid is a daughter of Original G13. Relaxing effects tend to show up first after consuming Lemon G. Over time, however, the upbeat, euphoric, and giggly sativa effects begin to emerge. Lemon G is a sociable strain and, as the name suggests, has a strong lemon fragrance. Taste-wise, this strain is fairly mellow and does not necessarily exhibit the strong citrus properties found in its scent.