 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Lemon OG Wax 1g

Lemon OG Wax 1g

by Refine

Write a review
Refine Concentrates Solvent Lemon OG Wax 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Lemon OG Wax 1g by Refine

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Lemon OG Kush

Lemon OG Kush

What this skunky indica lacks in longevity it makes up for in speed. A cross between the mythical Las Vegas Lemon Skunk and The OG #18, Lemon OG provides users with a quick-acting sleepy head sensation. While Lemon OG has inherited a skunky aroma from its kush relatives, this particular strain is mild tasting and pleasant smelling with fruity undertones. Lemon OG tends to feel more psychoactive than other members of the kush family, but still offers a heavy, medicated feel. The strain is great for stress relief and increasing appetite. These plants usually flower in 8-10 weeks.

About this brand

Refine Logo
Designed for people who truly love cannabis and only want to dab premium hash oil Refine provides flavorful, consistent, and potent cannabis concentrates. We capture the truest essence of award-winning strains by partnering with the region’s best growers and processing their quality cannabis with techniques perfected over decades of hash making. #refinetheworld Refine features only top of the line hash oil products extracted from high quality cannabis. Loud Resin™️, the award-winning, flagship product from Refine, starts with only the finest and most meticulously handled cannabis and showcases award-winning genetics cultivated by the regions most talented cultivators. Meticulously handled from start to finish. Our goal is to encapsulate the flower’s authentic aroma, flavor, and effect with a consistent appearance and texture so you know what to expect every time. Once it passes our internal quality assessment protocol the beautiful golden beautiful is placed under our signature blue lid, given a custom label, and officially deemed Loud Resin™️! #LiveLOUD