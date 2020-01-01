 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  Lime Sorbet Cartridge 1g
Lime Sorbet Cartridge 1g

Lime Sorbet

Lime Sorbet

Lime Sorbet by Cresco Labs is the descendent of the storied Katsu cultivar of Bubba Kush and Lime Skunk. Blending these distinct strains produced a remarkable phenotype that is exceptional in flavor and versatile in effect. This indica has a  pungent earthy aroma intermixed with the tart, fresh flavor of lime that lingers on the exhale. Lime Sorbet’s Kush parentage lends this strain pleasant physical relaxation while subduing both anxiety and stress. 

