  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Day Tripper Cartridge 1g
Hybrid

Day Tripper Cartridge 1g

by Refine Seattle

About this strain

Day Tripper

Day Tripper

Day Tripper is a hybrid cannabis strain that managed to inherit sativa-like effects from its indica-dominant family tree. A descendant of Sensi Star, Medicine Man, and Master Kush, Day Tripper is an unexpectedly lightweight hybrid that pairs well with active and creative hobbies. Its motivating effects come with a fresh, clean aroma and can be enjoyed morning, afternoon, and night.

