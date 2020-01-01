Fruit Punch Premium One Time Disposable Vape 0.3g
About this product
Refine’s Premium One Times are convenient and discreet all-in-one units that feature the same high quality cannabis extract found in our Premium Loud Cartridges and eliminates the need for a separate battery with your cartridge. Refine’s high quality RAD! - Refine Activated Distillate - meets native, strain-specific cannabis terpenes with a built-in, fully charged battery so you’re ready to enjoy anywhere, anytime right out of the box. One Times are great when traveling, easy to use, and available in a variety of your favorite strains.
About this strain
Fruit Punch
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
Fruit Punch is a mostly sativa strain from Heavyweight Seeds, who bred this flavor powerhouse from Skunk, Haze, and Northern Lights genetics. Named for its swift hit of sweet fruity and tropical flavors, this sativa has something to offer in both taste and effect. Fruit Punch charges the mind with creative and social energy, so keep this strain in your stash jar for active days spent with friends or personal hobbies.