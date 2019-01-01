About this product
Loud Resin™️ is the award-winning flagship product from Refine -- Xtracted Labs line of premium hash oil. The beautiful golden oil showcases outstanding genetics cultivated by the regions most talented cultivators with great attention to detail. It all starts by sourcing only the finest and most meticulously handled local cannabis. Our goal once it's in the lab is to match the flower in aroma, flavor, and effect with a consistent appearance and texture so you know what to expect every time. Once it passes our internal quality assessment protocol the rich, saucy hash oil is placed under our signature blue lid, given a custom Loud Resin™️ label, and shipped off to our local retail partners for you to enjoy.
About this strain
Sherbert
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Humulene
Heir to the GSC throne is Sherbert, also known as Sherbet and/or Sunset Sherbert, an indica-leaning hybrid with intoxicatingly potent effects. Bred by Mr. Sherbinski, Sherbert inherits the genetic lineage of its GSC parent, whose ancestors include the famed OG Kush, Cherry Pie, and Durban Poison. Crossed with Pink Panties, Sherbert exhibits powerful full-body effects elevated by a jolt of cerebral energy. A complex aroma colors Sherbert with notes of skunky citrus, sweet berry, and that candy-like smell redolent of its GSC parent. Stress, tension, and sour moods melt away with the carefree mindset and physical relaxation that comes with this rich hybrid.