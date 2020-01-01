Trainwreck RAD! Tanker 1g
About this product
RAD! - Refine Activated Distillate - is one of the most pure, potent, and effective cannabinoid products available. Through the distillation process all plant matter, fats, waxes and lipids are stripped away. Creating a high potentency product enhanced with cannabis-derived terpenes to provide compelling natural flavors and encourage the syergistic effects of cannabinoids and terpenes together. Use the RAD! Tanker to add a high dose of cannabinoids to just about anything. All glass, convenient, with an extra applicator tip to help you easily apply distillate to anything. Available in a wide variety of strain-specific flavors.
About this strain
Trainwreck
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
Trainwreck is a mind-bending, potent sativa with effects that hit like a freight train. Mexican and Thai sativas were bred with Afghani indicas to produce this Northern California staple, passing on a sweet lemon and spicy pine aroma. Trainwreck begins its speedy hurtle through the mind with a surge of euphoria, awakening creativity and happiness. Migraines, pain, and arthritis are mowed down by Trainwreck’s high-THC content, and many patients also use it for relief of anxiety, ADD/ADHD, and PTSD. Trainwreck flowers tend to finish early when growing outdoors, while indoor gardens are ready for harvest after 8 weeks.