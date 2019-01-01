Tropicana Cookies Double Dipper 1g
About this product
Refine Double Dippers pack a mean one, two punch! We take Refine's flagship Loud Resin™ and drizzle it with a big glob of RAD! - Refine Activated Distillate - for a cannabinoid-forward dab that combines the Loud terps you love with the added kick of pure THC oil. When you can't decide between flavor and potency Double Dippers give you the best of both worlds.
About this strain
Tropicana Cookies
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Humulene
Bred by Oni Seed Co, Tropicana Cookies crosses Forum GSC and Tangie. The result is a sativa-dominant strain with strong tangerine and citrus notes backed up by a smooth cookies flavor. Expect purple buds that have hints of dark green with orange hairs.