Wedding Cake Premium One Time Disposable Vape 0.3g
by RefineWrite a review
About this product
Refine’s Premium One Times are convenient and discreet all-in-one units that feature the same high quality cannabis extract found in our Premium Loud Cartridges and eliminates the need for a separate battery with your cartridge. Refine’s high quality RAD! - Refine Activated Distillate - meets native, strain-specific cannabis terpenes with a built-in, fully charged battery so you’re ready to enjoy anywhere, anytime right out of the box. One Times are great when traveling, easy to use, and available in a variety of your favorite strains.
About this strain
Wedding Cake
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
According to breeder Seed Junky Genetics, Wedding Cake, also known as Pink Cookies, is a phenotype of Triangle Mints. This delectable treat is rich with tangy sweet earth and pepper, taking notes and dimension from its OG lineage. Enjoy this double dose of dense dankness with care, as certain farms have noted its extremely high THC content.