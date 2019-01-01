White Widow Loud Resin™️
by RefineWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Loud Resin™️ is the award-winning flagship product from Refine -- Xtracted Labs line of premium hash oil. The beautiful golden oil showcases outstanding genetics cultivated by the regions most talented cultivators with great attention to detail. It all starts by sourcing only the finest and most meticulously handled local cannabis. Our goal once it's in the lab is to match the flower in aroma, flavor, and effect with a consistent appearance and texture so you know what to expect every time. Once it passes our internal quality assessment protocol the rich, saucy hash oil is placed under our signature blue lid, given a custom Loud Resin™️ label, and shipped off to our local retail partners for you to enjoy.
About this strain
White Widow
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Among the most famous strains worldwide is White Widow, a balanced hybrid first bred in the Netherlands by Green House Seeds. A cross between a Brazilian sativa landrace and a resin-heavy South Indian indica, White Widow has blessed every Dutch coffee shop menu since its birth in the 1990s. Its buds are white with crystal resin, warning you of the potent effects to come. A powerful burst of euphoria and energy breaks through immediately, stimulating both conversation and creativity. White Widow’s genetics have given rise to many other legends like White Russian, White Rhino, and Blue Widow. Still, many growers prefer cultivation of the original White Widow, which flowers in about 60 days indoors.