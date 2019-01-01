About this product
Blue Dream is the legendary Northern California-bred, (potentially) significantly potent (THC levels reported between 15-25%), euphoric, energizing, lucid and calm, (slightly) Sativa-Dominant, daytime hybrid blend of Blueberry and Haze. Social and comforting, this sweet blueberry strain is widely considered the Gold Standard by which all others are measured.
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria.
With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain.