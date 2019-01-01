 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Blueberry Diesel

by Regulator Xtracts

Blueberry Diesel

About this product

Sour Diesel ~ Blueberry: Blueberry Diesel is mostly reported for it's well known aroma of blueberries with a hint of diesel, as well as it's flavor that is dominated by blueberry lineage. While tasty, Blueberry Diesel is a mild strain, leaving users moderately relaxed but not too overwhelmed in the mind and body.

About this strain

Blueberry Diesel

Blueberry Diesel
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Blueberry Diesel is a cross of two favorite strains, Blueberry and Sour Diesel. It is probably best known for its strong blueberry smell with hints of fuel from its Diesel lineage. Blueberry flavors overwhelm its sticky flowers, which should have plenty of trichomes and long orange hairs. Effects tend to be happy and relaxing but not too overwhelming, making this a popular choice for many kinds of consumers.

Regulator Xtracts

