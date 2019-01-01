 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Pineapple Fields Gold Cartridge 1g

Pineapple Fields Gold Cartridge 1g

by Regulator Xtracts

Write a review
Regulator Xtracts Concentrates Cartridges Pineapple Fields Gold Cartridge 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Pineapple Fields Gold Cartridge 1g by Regulator Xtracts

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Pineapple Fields

Pineapple Fields

Pineapple Fields by Dynasty Seeds is an extremely odoriferous hybrid cross with a long lineage and even longer lasting effects. By crossing Kali Snapple (Snow Bud/Pineapple x Pre-2K Kali Mist) and Ms. Universe #10, Dynasty Seeds achieves a strain with a sweet terpene profile and energizing, clear-headed attributes. Known to produce a good yield over its 9-10 week grow cycle, Pineapple Fields exhibits purple leaves and chunky buds despite its sativa dominance. Enjoy Pineapple Fields throughout the day to elevate mood, curb depression, and stimulate motivation.   

About this brand

Regulator Xtracts Logo