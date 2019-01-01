Blue Cinex is the stimulating lovechild of Blue Dream and Cinex. This creeper lays into the mind from the first puff and expands outward within 15 minutes after inhalation. Offering longevity and potency, Blue Cinex is a perfect partner for long days on your feet or sustained physical activity. With a haziness that fills the mind and a physical stimulation that will get you talking, this strain will work as hard as you do.