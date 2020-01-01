 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Blue Hawaiian Wax 1g

by Regulator Xtracts

About this product

About this strain

Blue Hawaiian

Blue Hawaiian

Blue Hawaiian is known for being quite a lookerits light green to orange buds are covered in rich orange and red hairs and are coated with sparkling trichomes. Bred from Blueberry and Hawaiian Sativa, Blue Hawaiian is fruity and smooth. Flowers appear at about ten weeks and are described as giving a balanced high.

About this brand

