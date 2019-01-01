Blueberry Blast Wax 1g
Blueberry Blast Wax 1g by Regulator Xtracts
About this strain
Blueberry Blast
A mostly sativa hybrid from Snow High Seeds, Blueberry Blast is a the result of the famous Blueberry-Haze genetics of Blue Dream being pollinated by a Johnny Blaze male. These flowers smell strongly of blueberry, musk, and sweet candy, and taste like cedar and berries when smoked or vaped. A definite sativa effect is to be expected, with soaring, trippy highs that gradually fade into relaxation.