Blueberry Blast Wax 1g

by Regulator Xtracts

Regulator Xtracts Concentrates Solvent Blueberry Blast Wax 1g

About this product

Blueberry Blast Wax 1g by Regulator Xtracts

About this strain

Blueberry Blast

Blueberry Blast

A mostly sativa hybrid from Snow High Seeds, Blueberry Blast is a the result of the famous Blueberry-Haze genetics of Blue Dream being pollinated by a Johnny Blaze male. These flowers smell strongly of blueberry, musk, and sweet candy, and taste like cedar and berries when smoked or vaped. A definite sativa effect is to be expected, with soaring, trippy highs that gradually fade into relaxation.

About this brand

