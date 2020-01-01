 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Blueberry Kush Wax

by Regulator Xtracts

About this strain

Blueberry Kush

Blueberry Kush is an indica-dominant strain that slowly brings on a heavy body sensation, helping consumers forget their stress and relax. Originally from Oregon, this strain is a hybrid of Blueberry and OG Kush, which is evident in its fresh berry aroma with notes of earthy herbalness. This strain is a popular bedtime smoke, with dreamy effects that let you float into sleep with ease.

