Chernobyl Wax 1g

by Regulator Xtracts

Chernobyl Wax 1g

About this product

Chernobyl Wax 1g by Regulator Xtracts

About this strain

Chernobyl

Chernobyl
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Chernobyl is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain that carries a unique lime sherbet smell. Originally bred by Subcool's The Dank, this citrusy strain descends from Trainwreck, Jack the Ripper, and Trinity. Expect dreamy, long-lasting cerebral effects that will float you to a happy mood and relaxed mindsets. 

About this brand

