  5. Confidential Cheese (LA Cheese) Sugar Wax

Confidential Cheese (LA Cheese) Sugar Wax

by Regulator Xtracts

Regulator Xtracts Concentrates Solvent Confidential Cheese (LA Cheese) Sugar Wax

About this product

Confidential Cheese (LA Cheese) Sugar Wax by Regulator Xtracts

About this strain

Confidential Cheese

Confidential Cheese

Confidential Cheese by DNA Genetics is a crossbred hybrid of Cheese and LA Confidential. This indica-dominant strain has pale green crystal-covered buds with a sour cheese aroma inherited from its parent. Medical patients have used the potent and heavy effects of Confidential Cheese to treat severe pain, insomnia, and lost appetite. For growers, this strain finishes flowering in 8 to 9 weeks with moderate yields.

