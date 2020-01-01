Critical Plus (or Critical +) is a cross of Skunk and Big Bud that won the first Highlife Cup in Barcelona and has gone on to find a small but loyal following in regions of the USA, particularly the PNW and Desert SW. This fast growing strain produces huge yields of dense, extremely resinous flowers with an intense aroma of skunk and citrus. Featuring a delicious lemon-lime flavor, Critical Plus is a great mood enhancer, giving users a pleasant, creative head high along with a deeply relaxing body buzz. This strain may be potentially useful in treating depression, anxiety, PTSD, fibromyalgia, and migraines.