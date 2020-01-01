 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Critical Plus Wax 1g

Critical Plus Wax 1g

by Regulator Xtracts

Write a review
Regulator Xtracts Concentrates Solvent Critical Plus Wax 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Critical Plus Wax 1g by Regulator Xtracts

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Critical Plus

Critical Plus

Critical Plus (or Critical +) is a cross of Skunk and Big Bud that won the first Highlife Cup in Barcelona and has gone on to find a small but loyal following in regions of the USA, particularly the PNW and Desert SW. This fast growing strain produces huge yields of dense, extremely resinous flowers with an intense aroma of skunk and citrus. Featuring a delicious lemon-lime flavor, Critical Plus is a great mood enhancer, giving users a pleasant, creative head high along with a deeply relaxing body buzz. This strain may be potentially useful in treating depression, anxiety, PTSD, fibromyalgia, and migraines.

About this brand

Regulator Xtracts Logo