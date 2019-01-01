 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Day Tripper Wax 1g

Day Tripper Wax 1g

by Regulator Xtracts

Write a review
Regulator Xtracts Concentrates Solvent Day Tripper Wax 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Day Tripper Wax 1g by Regulator Xtracts

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Day Tripper

Day Tripper

Day Tripper is a hybrid cannabis strain that managed to inherit sativa-like effects from its indica-dominant family tree. A descendant of Sensi Star, Medicine Man, and Master Kush, Day Tripper is an unexpectedly lightweight hybrid that pairs well with active and creative hobbies. Its motivating effects come with a fresh, clean aroma and can be enjoyed morning, afternoon, and night.

About this brand

Regulator Xtracts Logo