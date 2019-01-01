Dolato Wax 1g
by Regulator Xtracts
Dolato
Dolato is an indica-dominant hybrid created by crossing Do-Si-Dos with Gelato #41. This strain has a beautiful range of colors in its colas—from light to dark green and red-wine purple to bright orange, all dusted with diamond-like trichomes. Dolato’s terpene profile features a fruity, earthy scent followed by a sweet lavender taste. Dolato may leave people feeling stress-free and sedated, making it perfect for a slowed down night in, perhaps paired with a drawn bath and a book.