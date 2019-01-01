 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Dolato Wax 1g

by Regulator Xtracts

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Dolato Wax 1g by Regulator Xtracts

About this strain

Dolato

Dolato

Dolato is an indica-dominant hybrid created by crossing Do-Si-Dos with Gelato #41. This strain has a beautiful range of colors in its colas—from light to dark green and red-wine purple to bright orange, all dusted with diamond-like trichomes. Dolato’s terpene profile features a fruity, earthy scent followed by a sweet lavender taste. Dolato may leave people feeling stress-free and sedated, making it perfect for a slowed down night in, perhaps paired with a drawn bath and a book.

 

About this brand

Regulator Xtracts Logo