Dutch Kush is a fully sedative indica developed by Paradise Seeds of Amsterdam. This traditional Kush plant grows strong and fast with earthy notes that mature and gain depth over the curing process. Dried, this bud smells of coffee beans and caramelized sugar while retaining a pungent floral undertone. Enjoy this strain later in the day to capitalize on the sleepy body and mood enhancing mental buzz nestled beneath the frosted flora of this Kush variety.