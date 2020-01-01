 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Dutch Kush Cartridge 1g

by Regulator Xtracts

Regulator Xtracts Concentrates Cartridges Dutch Kush Cartridge 1g

About this product

About this strain

Dutch Kush

Dutch Kush

Dutch Kush is a fully sedative indica developed by Paradise Seeds of Amsterdam. This traditional Kush plant grows strong and fast with earthy notes that mature and gain depth over the curing process. Dried, this bud smells of coffee beans and caramelized sugar while retaining a pungent floral undertone. Enjoy this strain later in the day to capitalize on the sleepy body and mood enhancing mental buzz nestled beneath the frosted flora of this Kush variety. 

