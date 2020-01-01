Dutch Kush Distillate GOLD Cartridge 1g
by Regulator XtractsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
OG Kush Phenotype, Indica Hybrid
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Dutch Kush
Dutch Kush is a fully sedative indica developed by Paradise Seeds of Amsterdam. This traditional Kush plant grows strong and fast with earthy notes that mature and gain depth over the curing process. Dried, this bud smells of coffee beans and caramelized sugar while retaining a pungent floral undertone. Enjoy this strain later in the day to capitalize on the sleepy body and mood enhancing mental buzz nestled beneath the frosted flora of this Kush variety.