Fruit Loops GOLD Cartridge 1g

by Regulator Xtracts

Fruit Loops GOLD Cartridge 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Fruit Loops GOLD Cartridge 1g by Regulator Xtracts

About this strain

Fruit Loops

Fruit Loops
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Fruit Loops is an indica-dominant hybrid that smells as good as it sounds, Tucan sold separately. This luscious strain reeks of its recessive Grapefruit and Blueberry genetics and takes White Widow’s moderate body effects further with every puff. This high potency hybrid lingers and is slightly stimulating, but overall, mellow. Fruit Loops is a must-have for those seeking heady conversations and shrugging off daily stressors.

About this brand

