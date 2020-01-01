About this product

Tangie ~ Lemon Skunk: Clementine, much like it's fruit namesake, is a very sweet and citrus-y flavored strain. While being a sativa leaning hybrid, Clementine is not overly cerebrally stimulating and instead, provides clear-headed effects and only a mild body high - A perfect selection for taking the edge off at the end of the day or for new/novice users.