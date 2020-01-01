Gold Clementine Cartridge 1g
by Regulator XtractsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Tangie ~ Lemon Skunk: Clementine, much like it's fruit namesake, is a very sweet and citrus-y flavored strain. While being a sativa leaning hybrid, Clementine is not overly cerebrally stimulating and instead, provides clear-headed effects and only a mild body high - A perfect selection for taking the edge off at the end of the day or for new/novice users.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.