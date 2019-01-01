Grimace GOLD Cartridge 1g
by Regulator XtractsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
SPP Regulator GOLD Grimace Cartidge 1g
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Grimace
Grimace is a mostly indica strain that brings to mind a large, conic purple character, one of the many off-putting mascots representing a well-known fast food hamburger franchise. The connection makes sense the moment you see the bulbous purple-hued buds produced by Grimace plants. Little is known about where this mysterious phenotype came from, but indica genetics are evident in Grimace's sedating, mellow effects.