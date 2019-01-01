Grimace OG by Archive Seed Bank is an indica-dominant cross of Purple Urkle and Face Off BX1. This strain won 3rd place at the 2013 Los Angeles High Times Cannabis Cup, and descends from the original Purple Urkle from Humboldt County. Known to produce fast flowering plants thick with trichomes, Grimace OG emits a range of terpenes, from grapey sweetness to pungent, sour OG stank. Grimace OG’s classic OG effects offer relaxation and euphoria that is perfect for turning down stress and turning up your mood.