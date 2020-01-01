 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
LA Confidential Gold Cartridge 1g

by Regulator Xtracts

About this strain

LA Confidential

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

LA Confidential is known as a very popular and successful strain. Its buds have a frosty, lime green appearance and little purple leaves. The taste is smooth and piney, with a classic skunky aroma that does not linger for too long. Overall, LA Confidential is a well-rounded strain that delivers a fast-approaching sensation that is both psychedelic and super calming on the mind and body. For newer patients seeking relief, LA Confidential can both lull you to sleep and treat acute pain. 

