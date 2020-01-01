 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Lemon Cake Wax 1g

by Regulator Xtracts

Regulator Xtracts Concentrates Solvent Lemon Cake Wax 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

About this strain

Lemon Cake

Lemon Cake
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Linalool

Lemon Cake by Heavyweight Seeds is a potent sativa-dominant strain with sweet and musky aromas. Also known as Lemon Cheesecake, Lemon Cake is the cross of Lemon Skunk and a “dangerously powerful Cheese,” according to HS. With a nine to ten week flowering time, squat morphology, and abundant yield, Lemon Cake is kind to growers, especially those outdoors. This strain emits a pungent citrus aroma with a musky Cheese undertone. Heavyweight Seeds recommends consuming this strain to combat stress, loss of appetite, and minor physical discomfort.

About this brand

Regulator Xtracts Logo