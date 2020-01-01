Lemon Skunk Wax 1g
About this product
About this strain
Lemon Skunk
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Lemon Skunk was bred from two separate Skunk phenotypes that displayed exceptionally zesty lemon traits. The skunky, citrus flavor draws you in immediately, and the happy, energetic buzz will shake you out of any funk. DNA Genetics has developed Lemon Skunk as a great strain for combating depression and stress.